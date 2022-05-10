A new documentary will cover the life of Boris Becker, including the moments just before his recent prison sentencing.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for two years and six months in April for breaking the terms of his bankruptcy by hiding assets.

He was declared bankrupt back in 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

An upcoming film, directed by Alex Gibney, was made with exclusive behind-the scenes access to the six-time Grand Slam winner.

The feature will contain footage from as long ago as 2019, right up until Becker’s sentencing at the end of last month.

Gibney is known for his Oscar-winning direction of the 2007 true-crime documentary Taxi to the Dark Side, which explored the American military’s use of torture.

Film distributor Lorton Entertainment is preparing to launch sales of the Becker documentary at the Cannes Film Festival next week, according to a report by Deadline.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Discussing the documentary, Gibney said that it recounts “an extraordinary tale”.

“It is both a candid insider’s look at the world of professional tennis and it is also a poignant portrait of the man himself,” he explained.

“Like the Rudyard Kipling quote at the entrance to Wimbledon Centre Court, Boris is an individual who appears to ‘meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same.’”