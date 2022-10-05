The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children
Jolie also accused Pitt of ‘shaking’ her and ‘pouring beer’ on her
Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.
On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.
In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.
The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” Pitt, 58, is also accused of “pouring beer on Jolie and “beer and red wine on the children”.
In a new statement sent to CNN, Pitt’s representatives have refuted these claims, calling them “completely untrue”. The Independent has contacted Pitt for additional comment.
The documents also state that Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt “grabbed her by her head”, “shook her:, “pushed her into the bathroom wall”, and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.
The records obtained by Rolling Stone and other outlets say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September 2016.
In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened their six children, who ranged from eight to 15 at the time.
The Maleficent star also claimed that Pitt consumed multiple alcoholic beverages during the flight. When the plane landed, she said it had sustained $25,000 (£22,000) worth of damage from spilt red wine.
No charges were filed following an investigation into the incident “due to several factors”, Rolling Stone reported.
In 2016, Pitt denied allegations he was abusive towards one of his children on the private jet.
