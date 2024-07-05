Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie reveals title and first-look poster

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The title of Brad Pitt’s forthcoming Formula 1 movie has finally been unveiled along with a first-look poster.

The racing drama, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, stars Pitt as a former driver who makes his F1 comeback with the fictional team APXGP. Damson Idris will star as his teammate.

Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo also feature.

On Friday (July 5), Apple TV+ revealed the film’s title, simply F1, and the film’s poster featuring Pitt in his racing gear.

Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski is set to direct while Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton are producers.

In collaboration with the Formula 1 community, F1 was shot last July during the actual Grand Prix season.

Filming took place at Silverstone – home of the British Grand Prix – and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit, according to The Associated Press.

Brad Pitt in ‘F1’ ( Apple TV+ )

At the time, photos of Pitt and Idris with Red Bull’s F1 champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at the 2023 British Grand Prix were widely shared online.

Production on the movie was delayed by last year’s joint actors’ and writers’ strike. Filming will continue at six other races this season.

“The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters,” F1 said in a June press release.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.

Previously speaking with Sky News about the movie, Pitt teased that his character was a racer in the 1990s, but “craps out and disappears” after experiencing a “horrible crash.”

Adding that Bardem portrays the owner of a last-place team, Pitt said: “They’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point, but they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and high jinks ensue.

“You’ve never seen just the G-forces like this,” he said. “It’s really, really exciting.”

F1 arrives in theaters next summer on June 27, 2025.