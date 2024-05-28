Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt and George Clooney, one of cinema’s most emphatic duos, are teaming up for a new project more than 15 years after they last shared the screen.

A teaser for Apple TV+’s Wolfs was shared on Tuesday (28 May), offering the first glimpse at the two actors in Jon Watts’s movie about two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job.

The teaser shows the pair sitting in silence as they drive through the rain. With Clooney behind the wheel, Pitt mindlessly fiddles with the car’s sun visor before opening the glove compartment, causing Clooney to lean over and shut it.

The official trailer will arrive on Wednesday. Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams (Euphoria) and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever).

Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, famously splayed the conniving casino heist leaders Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in the Ocean’s film trilogy (2001-2007). The pair also co-starred in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) and Burn After Reading (2008). They both voice characters in John Krasinski’s new family comedy, IF.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December about their reunion, Clooney said: “It feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time.”

Playfully referring to the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star as “Pretty Boy Pitt”, Clooney joked: “Yeah, he needed work. He’s an up-and-comer.”

“Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it,” a source recently told People. “They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release.”

They added: “Brad and George are forever friends. They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film.”

Brad Pitt and George Clooney last acted together in 2008’s ‘Burn After Reading’ ( Getty Images )

Pitt, who serves as a co-producer alongside Clooney on their upcoming movie, most recently executive-produced Netflix’s sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The Fight Club actor’s latest on-screen role was a surprise cameo in an episode of FX’s sitcom Dave.

Meanwhile, Clooney recently directed the 2023 film The Boys in a Boat, starring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton as 1930s rowers. Earlier this month, it was announced that Clooney would be making his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of his 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck.

Wolfs does not yet have a release date.