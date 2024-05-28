Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for first time in 16 years in teaser for new thriller
Actors haven’t co-starred on screen since the 2008 crime comedy ‘Burn After Reading’
Brad Pitt and George Clooney, one of cinema’s most emphatic duos, are teaming up for a new project more than 15 years after they last shared the screen.
A teaser for Apple TV+’s Wolfs was shared on Tuesday (28 May), offering the first glimpse at the two actors in Jon Watts’s movie about two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job.
The teaser shows the pair sitting in silence as they drive through the rain. With Clooney behind the wheel, Pitt mindlessly fiddles with the car’s sun visor before opening the glove compartment, causing Clooney to lean over and shut it.
The official trailer will arrive on Wednesday. Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams (Euphoria) and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever).
Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, famously splayed the conniving casino heist leaders Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in the Ocean’s film trilogy (2001-2007). The pair also co-starred in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) and Burn After Reading (2008). They both voice characters in John Krasinski’s new family comedy, IF.
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December about their reunion, Clooney said: “It feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time.”
Playfully referring to the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star as “Pretty Boy Pitt”, Clooney joked: “Yeah, he needed work. He’s an up-and-comer.”
“Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it,” a source recently told People. “They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release.”
They added: “Brad and George are forever friends. They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film.”
Pitt, who serves as a co-producer alongside Clooney on their upcoming movie, most recently executive-produced Netflix’s sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The Fight Club actor’s latest on-screen role was a surprise cameo in an episode of FX’s sitcom Dave.
Meanwhile, Clooney recently directed the 2023 film The Boys in a Boat, starring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton as 1930s rowers. Earlier this month, it was announced that Clooney would be making his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of his 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck.
Wolfs does not yet have a release date.
