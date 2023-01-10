Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt has opened up about his biggest pet peeve in a new interview.

The 59-year-old Mr & Mrs Smith actor revealed what irritates him the most while promoting his new film, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

“You know what my pet peeve – my Larry David moment – is?” he said. “It’s when people are in the passing lane and they’re going as slow as everyone in the regular lanes.”

Pitt was referencing the show Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which the star, Larry David, accidentally offends characters on a regular basis.

Explaining the types of drivers he finds frustrating, the Ad Astra star explained to W Magazine: “They block the whole thing, and you can’t get around. I gotta move. And when I feel trapped, I go all Larry David on ’em.”

When asked how he responds to the situation, Pitt said that he tries to be “nicer these days”.

“I might flick a bright. See if that gets anything. I might, like, move over into the rearview mirror a couple of times, see if that does anything,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Oscar-winner Pitt discussed his passion for sculpture.

“It’s something I had always wanted to try and always talked about,” he said of his recently established hobby.

“I’ve done some strange stuff over the years, always building toward this. Like, I took a mold of an entire tree that was wider than my arms, and I took a mold of a World War II tank.”

Brad Pitt stars in the recently released Damien Chazelle film ‘Babylon’ (Getty Images)

While he’s always been interested in the art of building objects, Pitt explained that he “didn’t know how to go about” pursuing his artistic endeavours.

“And then I met my now dear friend Thomas Houseago. After our first meeting, I wrote to him and said, ‘Hey, you know, how do you feel about me coming into your studio for two weeks? Won’t be in your way; I just want to watch – I want to see how it’s done.’ He said, ‘Sure.’ I got the building next door, and I’m still there, years now.”

The actor recently starred opposite The Wolf of Wall Street actor Margot Robbie in the 2022 film Babylon as American silent movie star John Gilbert.

In a recent interview with E! News, Robbie said that she saw an “opportunity” to kiss Pitt while filming the Damien Chazelle movie.

She revealed that her kiss with Pitt in the film “wasn’t in the script” and that she improvised the moment.

Robbie said: “I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’ I’m just going to go for it.”