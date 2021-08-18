Brendan Fraser became emotional when a fan told him about his online support base.

The Mummy star has many fans on platforms such as TikTok and got choked up while hearing about them during a virtual meet and greet.

In a clip shared on the video platform by user LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser could be heard excitedly talking about his forthcoming appearance in Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Explaining that he was currently filming in Oklahoma, the actor said: “I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo [DiCaprio] and Bob De Niro… I think I might be sick. Little anxious. It’s going to be fun but [bites nails].”

The TikTok user then told him: “You’ve got this. Just know the internet is behind you, we’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser then choked up, taking a sip from his water before tipping his hat and saying: “Shucks, ma’am.”

Fans were left “crying” at the clip, with one commenting: “I got choked up when he got choked up.”

“I’ve never wanted a comeback so much for someone,” another wrote.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a Western crime drama and co-stars Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone as well as DiCaprio and De Niro.