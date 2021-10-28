Brian Cox rubbishes Johnny Depp, Tarantino and Steven Seagal in new memoir

Brian Cox has taken aim at a number of Hollywood stars in his autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

The veteran actor is currently starring in HBO’s hit, Succession, where he plays the acid tongued tycoon Logan Roy.

Some of Cox’s most scathing words are saved for Johnny Depp. Cox turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean and then wrote about the controversial actor: “Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

Cox also expressed little interest in the work of Quentin Tarantino: “I find his work meretricious. It’s all surface. Plot mechanics in place of depth. Style where there should be substance. I walked out of Pulp Fiction. That said, if the phone rang, I’d do it.”

The Manhunter actor also criticised his The Glimmer Man co-star, Steven Seagal: “Steven Seagal is as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen. He radiates a studied serenity, as though he’s on a higher plane to the rest of us, and while he’s certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it’s probably not a higher one.”

The Scotsman also admits to not being much of a fan of Michael Caine: “I wouldn’t describe Michael as my favourite, but he’s Michael Caine. An institution. And being an institution will always beat having range.”

He also has thoughts on his 25th Hour co-star, Edward Norton: “He’s a nice lad but a bit of a pain in the arse because he fancies himself as a writer-director.”

Cox did have positive things to say about some of his fellow actors, including the late Alan Rickman, who he described as “one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest and most incredibly smart men I’ve ever met. Prior to acting he’d been a graphic designer and he brought the considered, laser-like precision of that profession to his work.”

Cox also said of Morgan Freeman: “I’m pleased to say that although he was cold and pissed off and watching bedlam reign around him, Morgan Freeman remained an absolute gentleman. Being the very epitome of Morgan Freeman. The Morgan Freeman you would hope to meet. The Morgan Freeman you encounter in your dreams.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in ‘Succession' (HBO/David M Russell)

Cox first started acting in the 1960s and has been prolific in film, TV and theatre ever since. Some of his most notable films include Braveheart, The Bourne Identity and Zodiac.