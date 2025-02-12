Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Succession star Brian Cox has revealed why he won’t watch his onscreen son Jeremy Strong in his Oscar-nominated film role.

Both Strong and A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin , who played Kendall and Roman Roy in the hit HBO show, have received nominations at this year’s Academy Awards.

In a funny case of life imitating art, the actors, who vied for their father’s job in Succession, are going head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

Strong is nominated for his performance as political fixer Roy Cohn in Donald Trump film The Apprentice, while Culkin is nominated in the same category for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.

Asked who he is rooting for, Cox told The Jonathan Ross Show that his answer was complicated by US president Trump.

The controversial American leader is particularly unpopular in Hollywood, with several celebrities expressing concern about his presidency – and Cox refuses to watch anything associated with him.

“The problem is I won’t watch anything that is to do with Donald Trump,” Cox told Ross.

Cox refuses to watch the film about Trump

“Donald Trump is in The Apprentice, Jeremy is playing the lawyer. I have seen Kieran’s film and he’s wonderful. And I’m sure Jeremy is wonderful so I can’t really judge because I will not watch anything to do with that man - I’m talking about Trump.”

He had previously opened up about his plans to avoid the US altogether after the Home Alone 2 star was announced as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Asked if the result has made him lose faith in people, he told The Guardian: “No, it doesn’t make me lose faith in people. It just makes me realise people are stupid. We’re in for a pretty rough old four years coming up.”

Speaking about whether he will stay in the US, he said: “I don’t know. I’ve got to because my sons are there. But I’ll try to spend as much time here (UK) as I can.”

Cox, who is promoting his new play The Score, which is currently showing at Theatre Royal Haymarket, opened up about the challenges of keeping Succession’s final season storyline a secret.

“I said that I should be at the funeral because I know the paparazzi are going to want to know who’s funeral it is,” he told Ross on the segment.

“If I appear they’ll think it’s someone else's. As soon as I walked out of the car, there were hundreds of paparazzi there taking photographs.”