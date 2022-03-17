Brie Larson branded ‘corporate nightmare’ for promoting NFT in ‘weird’ new post

Brie Larson has attracted fresh criticism from Marvel fans for promoting NFTs.

The Captain Marvel actor recently faced a backlash for revealing on social media that she had bought her own non-fungible token from the “Flower Girls” collection.

Designed by Varvara Alay, the collection in question reportedly donates a portion of all their sales to “a range of children’s charities”.

Now, Larson has posted a tweet of an NFT, writing: “Welcome to my lil corner of the @some_place metaverse. Can’t wait to welcome you all in soon.”

Her fans expressed their disappointment with Larson’s post on social media. One fan (@directorsmiso) wrote: “Brie you’re going down a path a path I can’t follow.”

Another with the user name @brendelbored referenced the digital version of Brie, who is shown getting a coffee in the NFT, stating: “Brie you can get coffee in real life.”

@Teddyjosh12 wrote: “Brie rlly working hard to alienate the fans that stuck by her side all these years,” with another fan calling her “a corporate nightmare”. Another called the post “weird”, while one fan urged her to ask Marvel president Kevin Feige “for a raise”.

One Twitter user, named @thomas_violence, added: “You can get paid a million billion dollars to be in movies and still feel compelled to debase yourself like this so you can buy a fifth house or whatever. there is an emptiness in the soul that cannot be filled by material wealth, only prayer.”

NFTs have been facing severe criticism from environmentalists since gaining mainstream attention in 2021.

The controversy stems from the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs, which is a form of an online ledger that also enables cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

In order to exist, cryptocurrencies and NFTs require a network of electricity-consuming computers to power their blockchains.

Bitcoin’s environmental impact has been well documented, with analysis from the University of Cambridge suggesting that its network currently consumes more energy than the whole of the Netherlands.

Another estimate claims that “selling an edition of 100 works NFT has a carbon footprint of over 10 tonnes CO2, which is more than the per capita annual footprint of someone in the EU – including all emissions from industry and trade”.

The Independent has contacted Larson’s representative for comment.