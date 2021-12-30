Brie Larson shows off pull-up skills in training video for Captain Marvel 2

Marvel star Brie Larson has shown off her pull-up skills in a training video.

The Oscar winner stars in the MCU as Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

She portrayed the character in 2019’s Captain Marvel and reprised it for Avengers: Endgame later that same year. Larson most recently appeared as Danvers in the credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this summer.

Larson’s superhero will next be seen in the sequel to Captain Marvel – titled The Marvels – which is slated for release on 17 February 2023.

Yesterday (29 December), the 32-year-old shared a video of the tough physical training she is undergoing for the role.

“@rise_movement observes no holidays for training,” wrote the actor in the caption.

The clip sees Larson in a gym approaching a bar and proceeding to do five pull-ups.

As reported by Screenrant, although The Marvels reportedly finished filming in November, the majority of films by the studio undergo extensive reshoots after finishing principal photography. This would require Larson to remain physically prepared for the part.

The Marvels will see Danvers joined by other superheroes including Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani). Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau will also star after gaining powers in WandaVision.

Larson recently tweeted a picture teasing British actor Zawe Ashton’s role in the sequel.

The actor shared a series of photos in which she – dressed in a jumper reading “Villain Lovers Club” – stands next to Ashton. The post has sparked speculation that Ashton will be playing a villain.

“Marvel fans, start your theories,” wrote Larson in the post’s caption accompanied by a winky face emoji.