Bond girl Britt Ekland has expressed regret over having cosmetic surgery, saying that it “ruined” her face.

Ekland, who starred alongside Roger Moore in 1974 film The Man with the Golden Gun, opened up about the “lip-plumping” procedure she underwent in her 50s, describing it as the “biggest mistake” of her life.

“Everyone has the right to choose,” the 78-year-old told Platinum Magazine. “I did all of that in my 50s, but wouldn’t consider it again. I have no desire to look any different than I am.”

Ekland, who also starred in gangster film Get Carter, added: “It felt like I’d ruined my face.”

The Swedish star continued: “When I look at photographs of myself before I had it done, I looked very good. I can see that now, but I couldn’t see it at the time.”

Ekland did not receive the surgery she expected, with a Paris-based doctor making multiple injections around the rim of her lips with Articol, which he described as a “new dental material”.

Articol is rarely used by surgeons today.

“It’s pointless complaining about it or wishing you could change,” Ekland said. “We’re all going in one direction and there is nothing we can do about that. It’s just about looking after yourself while on that journey.”

The James Bond actor previously described the time after having the surgery as a “very, very traumatic” time, telling ITV series Loose Women in 2016: “I’ve had to live with newspapers printing horrible pictures of me. They don’t understand that the man who did this used me as some sort of experiment and destroyed [my lips].

“For a really long time I couldn’t do television or films.”