Brittany Murphy’s death to be explored in new documentary

Brittany Murphy’s life and death is set to be explored in a new documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

In particular, the HBO Max film will focus on the actor’s last days before her tragic death at the age of 32.

Murphy has been the subject of multiple rumours and conspiracy theories over the years.

Her death was initially cited as being from “natural causes”, but the cause was later listed as pneumonia, with secondary factors of iron-deficiency anaemia and multiple drug intoxication.

Both Murphy’s mother and husband rejected the findings and said her death was caused by a heart condition. Just a few months later, Murphy’s husband, Simon Monjack, was found dead in their house, with his death also put down to pneumonia and severe anaemia.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health considered that toxic mould have caused both deaths but this was rejected by the coroner.

Murphy’s mother now believes that both her daughter and son-in-law were both killed by the presence of toxic mould in the house.

The film will feature interviews with Monjack’s mother, brother and former fiance, Elizabeth Ragsdale. Ragsdale has made claims that Monjack lied about who he was and once abandoned her.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? director, Cynthia Hill, says of Monjack: “He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims. There was a pattern of behaviour that became very obvious the more research that we did.”

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is set to premiere on HBO Max on 14 October.