Bruce Willis’s wife has shared a rare glimpse of their 10-year-old daughter Mabel in a sweet video.

The Die Hard star, 67, enjoyed a heartwarming father-daughter dance moment in a video captured by his wife Emma Heming Willis, 44.

On Friday (22 July), Emma shared the clip of Willis and their daughter Mabel Ray partaking in a friendly dance battle to Instagram.

The pair showed off their dance moves to Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time”, with Willis making his young daughter laugh with his attempt.

“Bringing that weekend in strong #TGIF #happyfriday,” Emma wrote alongside the clip.

Willis shares two children with Emma: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn Penn. The actor also has three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Willis is “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition aphasia.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Sixth Sense star’s family wrote that he had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

Aphasia is a form of brain damage which impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

The statement was signed by Willis’s wife Emma, his ex-partner Demi Moore and all of his children.

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. Willis and Emma married in March 2009.

Willis recently visited a iconic Die Hard filming location at the Fox Plaza in California.

The building, which was renamed the Nakatomi Plaza in the film, was where Bruce’s character, detective John McClane, took down a group of terrorists who had captured hostages in the high rise.