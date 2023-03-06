Bruce Willis’s wife tells paparazzi to ‘give him space’ after dementia diagnosis

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Heming Willis has asked paparazzi to “keep space” and stop yelling at her husband, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Over the weekend, Emma posted a video on Instagram recounting an incident when photographers attempted to speak to Bruce while he was meeting with friends in Santa Monica.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space.

“I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space,” Emma added. “Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever.

The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s – just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

Emma’s plea came weeks after news that Bruce’s previous diagnosis of the cognitive condition aphasia had developed into frontotemporal dementia.

In an update shared online, the Willis family said: “We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Calling it a “cruel disease”, they went on to say that “FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know”.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they added.