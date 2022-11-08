Jump to content

Bruce Willis stars in trailer of Christmas action sequel Detective Knight: Redemption

New trailer shows how Detective Knight (Willis) remains in custody after the first movie’s events

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 08 November 2022 06:08
Detective Knight: Redemption trailer

Bruce Willis is back with Detective Knight: Redemption, the Christmas-themed sequel to Detective Knight: Rogue.

On Monday (7 November), Lionsgate released the trailer for the second chapter ofthe 67-year-old actor’s thriller trilogy.

The new trailer shows how Detective Knight (Willis) remains in custody after the first movie’s events where he chased a group of bank robbers that killed his partner on Halloween night.

When faced with the mastermind behind the bank robberies, Knight shoots the man and is arrested for murder right after.

As per the synopsis of the new film, Detective Knight: Redemption follows the story of “a jailbreak led by The Christmas Bomber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorising the city” and Detective Knight “strikes a deal to take out the terrorists in exchange for his reinstatement”.

The film is directed by Edward John Drake, from a screenplay by Drake and Corey Large, and produced by Large, Randall Emmett, and George Furla.

The film stars Paul Johansson and Willis.

Earlier this year, Willis’s family announced that he’s “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition aphasia.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Die Hard star’s family wrote that he had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

They continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Aphasia is a form of brain damage which impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

The statement is signed by Willis’s wife Emma, his ex-partner Demi Moore and all of his children.

Detective Knight: Redemption is releasing in select theaters on 9 December.

