Bruce Willis has been given his own category at this year’s Golden Raspberries

Nominations were announced on Monday (7 February) for the awards ceremony – nicknamed the Razzies – which celebrate the worst in the year’s filmmaking.

Among the top nominees were Diana the Musical with nine nominations, as well as horror thriller Karen with five nods.

However, Willis has this year been nominated in his own special category, titled: “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie”.

The films listed are American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight In The Switchgrass, Out Of Death and Survive The Game.

The Die Hard star has previously been nominated for seven Razzies and won two of them.

Last year, he was nominated three times in the Worst Supporting Actor category for Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night.

Other films to earn multiple nominations at this year’s awards include Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Woman in the Window and House of Gucci, the latter of which earned two nods for Jared Leto alone.

Amy Adams was also nominated in both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress categories for The Woman in the Window and Dear Evan Hansen respectively.

The Razzies will take place on 26 March, the day before the Oscars.