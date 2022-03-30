Tributes have started pouring in after Bruce Willis’ family announced that the actor is “stepping away” from acting following an aphasia diagnosis.

On Wednesday (30 March), the Die Hard star’s family shared a statement on Instagram explaining that Willis had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Aphasia is a form of brain damage that impairs a person’s language expression as well as their comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

Immediately following the news, celebrities began sharing their own well wishes and gratitude for the actor’s work.

Austin Powers actor Seth Green wrote: “I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all.”

Comic book creator Rob Liefeld tweeted: “Bless you Bruce Willis! Prayers for healing and sincere gratitude for sharing your talents with all of us!”

Deadlock costar Matthew Marsden posted: “I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend.”

“Paulie Herman and Bruce Willis were part of the soul of Café Central in NYC in the 80’s,” shared China Beach actor Dana Delany. “What a wild wonderful crazy family we were. It was all ahead of us. Zevon was right-enjoy every sandwich.”

“Thanks for all the movies Bruce Willis,” added record producer Flying Lotus. “Btw his role in Death Becomes Her is one of my fav things he’s done.”

Willis, 67, came to prominence in the mid-1980s, with his role on television comedy-drama Moonlighting, alongside Cybill Shepherd, in which the pair played private detectives.

His most recently released film, the heist movie A Day To Die, was released on March 4. Still to be released as Paradise City, White Elephant and Die Like Lovers.