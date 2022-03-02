Bullet Train: First trailer for Brad Pitt’s Japan-set thriller released

Thriller also stars Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 02 March 2022 16:04
The first trailer for Bullet Train, a new thriller starring Brad Pitt, has been released online.

Directed by John Wick’s David Leitch, the film follows five assassins caught in interconnected missions aboard a speeding bullet train.

Alongside Pitt, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the music artist Bad Bunny.

Lady Gaga had originally been signed on to play one of the main characters, but was replaced by Bullock due to scheduling conflicts caused by the filming of last year’s House of Gucci.

Bullet Train is based on the hit graphic novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka.

Pitt has claimed that he performed “95 per cent” of his own stuntwork for the film.

You can watch the trailer below...

“We were fortunate to be shooting in LA during a time when artists were ready to get back to work and having Brad on the project – hot off an Oscar win [for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and having a great script by Zak Olkewicz – really did attract the best people,” said Leitch, in an interview with Vulture last year.

“We were able to get people back to work safely during a pandemic, which is pretty amazing.”

Bullet Train is scheduled to come out in cinemas on 15 July.

