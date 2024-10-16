Cameron Diaz shares real reason she quit acting in 2014

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cameron Diaz has divulged the real reason behind her 10-year hiatus from making movies.

The actor, whose film credits include There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and Gangs of New York, previously announced her temporary retirement during a sit-down with Christina Applegate and Selma Blair, her co-stars in 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing.

Months later, she confirmed that it was unlikely she would pursue any new acting projects, stating: ”I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganise.”

While Diaz, 52, has been open about wanting to find “space for her personal life” after completing work on The Other Woman, Sex Tape and Annie – all of which were released in 2014 – the actor has now discussed the specific reason behind her decision to step away from the limelight.

During an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, Diaz said: “It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn’t care about anything else.

“Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to, ‘What are you passionate about?’ For me, it was to build my family.”

Diaz is married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, with whom she has two children.

The actor is now making a return to movies with the aptly titled Back in Action, which sees her reunite with her former co-star Jamie Foxx. “I couldn’t say no to Jamie,” Diaz said, adding: “He said, ‘Come with me.’ And I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ It’s our third film together.”

Back in Action will be released on Netflix in January 2025, 11 years after Diaz’s last screen appearance.

open image in gallery Cameron Diaz has opened up about her hiatus from movies ( Getty Images for NBC )

Diaz previously discussed her decision to semi-retire on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Health: The Sessions.

The actor said that she “had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it’s such a grind”, adding: “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse – they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

She said that being in the spotlight was “intense”, adding: “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

Diaz’s big break arrived in 1994 with Jim Carrey film The Mask. The actor’s other roles, including My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Holiday and Shrek, solidified her as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

She will return to voice Fiona in a fifth Shrek film and has signed up to appear in dark comedy Outcome, which stars Keanu Reeves and is directed by Jonah Hill.