The chief of Cannes Film Festival has questioned Parasite’s Best Picture Oscar win.

Thierry Frémaux is weeks away from unveiling the line-up for the 2023 festival, which is expected to debut Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and new Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

During an interview discussing the forthcoming edition, Fremaux was asked about the recent Oscars ceremony, which saw Everything Everywhere All at Once win seven awards, including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Director for duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

“I thought the ceremony was very good and I was happy to see Michelle Yeoh rewarded and disappointed that Steven Spielberg wasn’t, because his film is a love letter to cinema,” Frémaux told Variety, referring to the director’s The Fabelmans.

He said he did not “understand” why Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s internationally produced Best Picture nominee, “can’t vie for a Best International Film Oscar, even if it’s in English”.

Frémaux then spoke about Bong Joon-ho’s 2021 Best Picture winner Parasite, asking: “How can a non-American film win the Oscar for Best Film since it’s a ceremony in honour of American cinema?”

He continued: “It’s great, but it’s a Korean film. The Oscar for Best Film must go to an American film, like the César for the Best Film goes to a French film and the Goya goes to a Spanish film.”

Cannes 2023 will take place from 16-27 May.

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ (Neon Pictures)

When asked if Scorsese’s Apple TV Plus film Killers of the Flower Moon , starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro, will be at the festival, Frémaux replied: “Yes, we’re in discussions.

“For 2023, the important thing is to make sure that Martin Scorsese attends with his new film which is an important work. The last time he came with a film was for After Hours in 1986.”

Frémaux also confirmed that he’s seen the new Indiana Jones film, difrected by James Mangold, calling it “wonderful”.