Demi Moore bizarrely scolds audience member while introducing Cher

Demi Moore appeared to scold an audience member while introducing Cher at a Cannes Film Festival event.

The Hollywood star has been in France to promote her new film The Substance, a divisive body horror co-starring Margaret Qualley and directed by Coralie Fargeat.

Moore, 61, has been attending events at the festival throughout the week and, on Thursday (23 May), she graced the stage at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala to welcome Cher, who was the guest of honour.

The charity gala, which raises money for AIDS research and HIV prevention, was attended by several high-profile stars, and saw a cameo role in Emily in Paris auctioned off for €250,000 (£213,000).

Ghost star Moore started her speech by saying: “I’m going to see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me. Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce – she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner.’

In the video shared online by Ramin Setoodeh, Moore then mocked a crowd member who appeared to make some form of commotion.

“Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room?” she asked, playfully adding: “I f***ing don’t think so.”

Those gathered at the event in Hôtel du Cap reacted in a subdued manner to Moore’s comment, which generated a smattering of applause. Among those in attendance were Michelle Yeoh, Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, Diane Kruger, Colman Domingo, Michelle Rodriguez, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and, fresh from her run-in with a Cannes security guard, Kelly Rowland.

Moore continued her speech by hailing Cher as “a style icon and my personal hair inspiration”, stating: “The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time.”

Demi Moore at AmfAR event in Cannes ( Getty Images )

The gala, which raises money for HIV/AIDS research, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, having been instituted by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993. Cher, whose film roles include Moonstruck (1987) and Mermaids (1990), paid tribute to Taylor at the end of the event, before performing her hit single “Believe”.

AmfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research is dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy, raising nearly $900m (£709m) in support of it’s programs since 1985.