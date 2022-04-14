Cannes Film Festival lineup unveiled including Top Gun: Maverick

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for 2022 with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick receiving its world premiere out of the main competition.

The festival will also be holding a tribute to Cruise and his lengthy career, which started in 1981 when he starred in Taps alongside George C Scott.

The highlight of the “in competition” section of the festival is David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, a horror film starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. It is the Canadian director’s first film since 2014’s Maps to the Stars.

Other notable films listed to compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or include James Grey’s Armageddon Time, Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon and Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up.

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, who won the prestigious prize for their 1990 film Rosetta, also have a film in competition with Tori and Lokita.

Other filmmakers to compete for the Palme d’Or include Park Chan-wook, Cristian Mungiu and Ruben Ostlund with competition mainstay Arnaud Desplechin also included.

Former Palme D’Or winner Michel Hazanavicius also returns to the festival with Comme Z which will open proceedings but not compete for any awards.

Outside of competition, there are also premieres for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road, Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The festival also confirmed there will be a special screening of Ethan Coen’s documentary Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.

Fans had been hoping for a new film by David Lynch after rumours circulated online that the surrealist filmmaker would be premiering a movie starring Laura Dern. However, the festival failed to announce any Lynch project.

It is not uncommon for films to be added to the festival’s slate after the initial announcement. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was not initially included in the 2019 lineup, but later competed for that year’s Palme d’Or.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will take place between 17 and 28 May.