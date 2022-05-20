Ukraine protestor removed from Cannes by security after stripping on the red carpet
The woman was apparently protesting against sexual violence in Ukraine
Security personnel have removed a woman from the Cannes red carpet ahead of the premiere of director George Miller’s new film Three Thousand Years of Longing.
The protestor was wearing body paint that read “Stop raping us” against a backdrop of yellow and blue – the colors of the Ukrainian flag. She also had the word “Scum” written across her back.
It’s reported that she crashed the red carpet of the French film festival clothed earlier today (20 May), then undressed to her underwear and began screaming, until security personnel arrived to remove her.
According to a Twitter post from a French activist group called “Scum”, she was protesting sexual violence committed against Ukranian women in the context of war.
There have been persistent reports of rape and sexual violence committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. In April, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, and the Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, released a statement urging swift investigation into the allegations.
On 17 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise address as part of the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. The politician, who was previously an actor, quoted from Charlie Chaplin’s satirical film The Great Dictator.
“The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish.”
The film festival has yet to comment on the incident nor is the name of the activist currently known.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies