Captain America 4 to be released under new title

The next Captain America film will come with both a new protagonist and a new title, according to a new announcement from Marvel.

Anthony Mackie has taken over the role of the nationally treasured superhero after the departure of Chris Evans as the original Captain America, Steve Rogers.

Mackie has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, the Falcon, since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Sam now bears the hero’s shield and will make his film debut as the new Captain next year.

However, a picture showing Mackie and Harrison Ford on the film set included information that the film’s subtitle had changed from “New World Order” to “Brave New World”.

“When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen!” Mackie wrote as a caption to the picture on Tuesday (6 June), showing him in conversation with the Indiana Jones star.

“LoL… Thanks for the on-set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theatres 3 May, 2024.”

Fans of the actor and the film franchise were quick to note the inclusion of a new subtitle, with many voicing their takes on the change in the comments section.

“Interesting change to the title. Looking forward to seeing the movie in May next year!” wrote one.

Others made a point of questioning whether this would remain the title, or whether it will change by the time of its release: “This gonna stay the title or are y’all gonna change it again lmao.”

As well as this, some stated that they preferred the previous moniker. One commenter wrote: “New World Order sounded better.”

Elsewhere, another fan noted a link between the “Brave New World” subtitle being shared with Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, published in 1932. “Love the Aldous Huxley reference in the title!” they wrote.

The film is set to follow the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Mackie’s Falcon inherited the Captain America shield, and the Disney Plus series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in cinemas on 3 May 2024.