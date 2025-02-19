Captain America: Brave New World’s post-credits scene branded ‘the worst ever’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain America: Brave New World is now in cinemas but fans are already complaining about the film’s post-credit scene, with some calling it “pointless”.

The new blockbuster, which is the first of three Marvel films in 2025, sees Anthony Mackie make his movie debut as the Sam Wilson iteration of Captain America, inheriting the role from Chris Evans.

Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito and Tim Blake Nelson also star in the espionage thriller, which has mostly received negative reviews from critics and almost set an unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record.

Although the audience score for the film is significantly higher on Rotten Tomatoes, many have taken to social media to complain about the post-credit scene.

Warning: The rest of this article will contain spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a rich history of using the post-credit scene to advance larger stories and introduce new characters, often surprising fans in the process.

In Brave New World, Wilson visits Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) aka The Leader in The Raft, an underwater prison for supervillains. The Leader is primarily an Incredible Hulk villain in the comics and possesses both superhuman intelligence and telepathy powers.

Anthony Mackie in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ ( © 2024 MARVEL. )

The pair have a brief conversation that soon turns ominous, with Sterns telling Wilson: “It’s coming. I’ve seen it in the probabilities, seen it plain as day.” Sterns then asks Wilson if he is ready to protect the Earth from “the others”.

Although the scene is purposefully ambiguous, it references the MCU’s ongoing multiverse saga and alludes to threats that loom from other universes. It is also a vague set-up for the next two Avengers movies - Doomsday and Secret Wars - set to be released in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Although the scene lays out what fans can expect to see in the next few movies, many have felt that it just repeated things that they already knew about and failed to introduce anything new.

One fan wrote: “The Captain America: Brave New World post-credit scene is a prime example of why, if you have nothing to show, you shouldn’t force it.”

A second person said: “I’m still organising my thoughts on Captain America: Brave New World, but right away I can say that all the Red Hulk stuff was really cool, and the post-credits scene was awful, not even worth staying for.”

A third bluntly added: “This has probably the worst post-credits scene I've ever sat through.”

Captain America: Brave New World is in cinemas now.