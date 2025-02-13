Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain America: Brave New World has come close to securing an embarrassing Rotten Tomatoes record for a Marvel film after the new blockbuster opened to negative reviews from critics.

Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s first feature film outing as Captain America with his character inheriting the mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The movie also stars Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito and Danny Ramirez.

Although Marvel movies continue to dominate the box office, critics have been notably much harsher on their output since Endgame with five of their films since 2019 currently holding the lowest scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brave New World has opened with a score of 51 per cent, which is way off the 60 per cent needed to get a fresh rating on the website. The only two MCU films with a lower score are Eternals with 47 per cent and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with 46 per cent.

In a two-star review, The Independent’s Adam White writes that Brave New World “isn’t the catastrophe that its endless delays and reshoots might have suggested” but that “the MCU cannot afford to rest on producing merely functional entertainment anymore”.

Overall, critics have been generous to MCU since 2008 with its 32 other films all receiving fresh scores on the website even though the general feeling is that the studio’s output has dropped in quality since 2019.

Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ ( © 2024 MARVEL. )

Brave New World had a difficult press tour after Mackie described the eponymous protagonist as a man with “honour, dignity and integrity,” and that such qualities did not currently represent America.

The viral clip was quick to anger Republicans, who called for the movie to be boycotted, with some going so far as to describe it as “woke garbage.” Conservative political commentator Dan Bongino shared a clip on X of Mackie’s remarks and wrote: “Another s*** movie I won’t be seeing.”

Mackie responded, writing on Instagram: “Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honour of a lifetime.

“I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to,” he concluded.