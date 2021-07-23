Marvel writers address fan speculation over Captain America’s sexual history

One of the writers of the Captain America films has responded to speculation surrounding the sexual history of Steve Rogers.

Fans have long debated whether the character, played by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is sexually active during the majority of the franchise’s run.

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve falls in love with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), though they never get further than a kiss before he is frozen in ice until the 21st century.

Over the subsequent Captain America and Avengers films, Steve is shown to still be heartbroken over Peggy, and eventually travels back in time to be with her at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In a recent interview with Yahoo!, writer Stephen McFeely said: “I think he loses his virginity! Why do people think he’s a virgin?”

“I think if you look like that and you’re going city to city, you’re signing autographs – and the likes of the ladies he’s signing autographs for – I’ve gotta imagine that...”

Co-writer Christopher Markus said: “The thing to remember is Steve Rogers isn’t a prude. He may be occasionally presented that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things. But he’s not a choirboy, he’s a World War II veteran.”

Markus and McFeely wrote all three Captain America films, among several other entries in the MCU.