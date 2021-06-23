Cara Delevingne opened up her home for a tour with Architectural Digest, and there’s a lot of unpack.

The Suicide Squad star’s LA home, which was built in the Thirties, was heavily inspired by her favourite artists, musicians and directors to create the visually fantastic space. It includes a ball pit, a poker room and a “vagina tunnel” that leads to a different part of the house.

Among the curiosities are original artworks by James Turrell, Gucci wallpaper, and a see-through Wurlitzer piano.

Delevingne offered a look at her “favourite” bathroom that pays tribute to the late David Bowie, complete with lightning wall fixtures and a Ziggy Stardust mask.

She also cited Hugh Hefner as a big inspiration, referring to the home as her “Playboy Mansion”.

The 28-year-old collaborated with architect Nicolò Bini on the home, commenting: “If I was Alice in Wonderland, he’d be the Mad Hatter.”

Bini helped her design the “vagina tunnel”, which Delevingne said she tends to climb into to think.

She also showed off her David Lynch-inspired poker room, and her vast kitchen with striking blue cabinets and a matching Aga.

“Every room has a different theme, jungle theme, Beverley Hills Hotel, obviously a typically English theme but also very LA,” she said.

The landscape design in her garden, complete with swimming pool, was the brainchild of Anton Prack.

Delevingne most recently appeared in the 2020 romantic drama Life in a Year opposite Jaden Smith.