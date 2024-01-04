Carey Mulligan has baffled reaction when asked ‘what Taylor Swift era’ she’s in

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carey Mulligan’s response to a recent interview question linked to Taylor Swift is going viral on Twitter/X.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s latest actress roundtable, alongside fellow actors Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Greta Lee and Annette Bening, the Maestro star, 38, was asked: “If you were a Taylor Swift era, which era would you be?”

“What does that mean?” Mulligan responded, to which Stone joked that the Promising Young Womanactor had “never heard of [Swift]”.

Freelance pop culture writer, Matt Jacobs, later posted a screenshot of the exchange on X, writing: “Okay, give Carey Mulligan every award.”

Several other users replied to Jacobs’ post with additional clips of the interview, in which Mulligan asked whether an era referred to an album.

“I’d be Folklore. My husband [Marcus Mumford] sings on Folklore. And it’s lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me,’” the two-time Oscar-nominated actor said of Swift’s 2020 studio album.

Mulligan married the Mumford & Sons frontman in 2012. They share three children, daughter Evelyn Grace, eight; son Wilfred, five; and a newborn welcomed in 2023.

The British actor currently stars opposite Bradley Cooper in his latest biopic about the late conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Maestro is available to stream on Netflix.

Her role as Bernstein’s wife, actor Felicia Montealegre, is expected to earn her a Best Actor nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards. Mulligan is competing for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes, which broadcasts live on Sunday (14 January).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Find the full list of Golden Globe nominees here.

Swift, meanwhile, had a whirlwind of a year in 2023, breaking records with her massive Eras Tour, a three-hour live performance of a setlist that spanned her career, followed by the incredible box office success of her accompanying Eras Tour movie. Her new relationship with Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce also dominated headlines.

Mumford has previously spoken about collaborating with Swift. During one of his live shows, he told the crowd that Swift had recorded the song “Cowboy Like Me” at his house.

“She was a very good houseguest, actually,” he can be heard saying in a fan-recorded video. “She got us a lovely candle. My mother really liked her.”