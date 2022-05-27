Alec Baldwin’s mother Carol has died at the age of 92.

On Thursday (26 May), the 64-year-old actor’s family announced the news of her death in a lengthy statement on social media.

“Carol M Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William, and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92,” the statement read.

Baldwin added: “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

The family’s statement included many details about Carol’s family and life.

“Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca,” the statement read.

“She met her future husband, Alexander R Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University.

“In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.”

Carol was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991.

Her family revealed that “she joined a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook”.

“With the support of the university’s then-president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook,” they said. “Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause.”

Carol is survived by her six children, 25 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.