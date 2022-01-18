Cate Blanchett has revealed that she dressed up as her daughter’s teacher during lockdown.

The actor, who lives in the UK, had to homeschool her children after schools were shut by the government in March 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to the BBC, Blanchett said her seven-year-old daughter “wouldn’t allow me at all to teach maths or do phonics unless I dressed up as her teacher and put on her teacher’s voice”.

She added that it was a demand of her daughter: “I had an array of stuffed animals who also had to be taught. It wasn’t an offer I made. It was a request she made.”

The Carol and Blue Jasmine star also said homeschooling made her appreciate teachers more. “One thing that really came home to me was just how incredible teachers are.,” she said.

“That is an inherently dramatic situation where you have to stand up in front of a class of 30 often disinterested pupils and try and get the engaged in medieval history.”

Apart from homeschooling her four children, Blanchett said she spent most of lockdown “with the pigs and the chickens and watching The Sopranos”.

Commenting on the controversial ending of HBO’s crime classic, she said: “I was happy with the ending, except that it ended.”

Blanchett can be next seen in Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s first film since The Shape of Water, for which he won Best Picture at the Academy Awards four years ago.

Nightmare Alley also stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.