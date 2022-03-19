Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30.

The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.

The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.

“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made a movie. I was 25,” said Blanchett.

The actor played the titular monarch opposite Joseph Fiennes and Geoffrey Rush in the 1998 film Elizabeth.

“So my husband said, ‘It’s great this is happening now [but] you’ve five years, you know that? And then it’s ok, you can go back to theatre,’” said Blanchett.

“And so that’s what I’ve always said to myself, it’s like, you know, I’ll take it when it comes and I’ve got this other thing that I love, which is my real job is waiting for me.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, the two-time Oscar-winning actor said she finds it “excruciating” to watch her own films.