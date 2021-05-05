Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that Michael Douglas has warned their kids away from acting as he believes it is harder to succeed with famous parents.

Zeta Jones, 51, said that Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, want to follow in their parents’ footsteps, but that their Wall Street star father has tried to steer them away from the idea.

Douglas, who is 76, believes that they would have to work harder to overcome the association of who their parents are.

“Michael has said what it is like to be ‘the daughter of’ in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are in business,” Zeta Jones told Drew Barrymore while appearing via Zoom on her talk show.

“If you are successful in business, it’s not an easy way in. In fact, one has to prove oneself more.”

Despite the Oscar winner’s advice, they still want to pursue the profession.

“Even with that deterrent my kids are like, ‘No, sorry we still want to do it’,’ Zeta Jones said, comparing their situation to Barrymore, who hails from a family of actors.

Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas has tired to warn their children away from acting (Getty Images for Hollywood Forei)

“You come from a family where the name is synonymous, very much like Michael,” she said, to which Barrymore, nodding, added: “I feel a pull.”

She described acting as their “passion”, adding: “Their love of the craft is so strong.”

Zeta-Jones can currently be seen in US drama Prodigal Son. Douglas will reprise his role of Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel Quantumania, released in 2033.