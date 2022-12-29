Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we prepare to close the door on 2022, celebrities are taking the last few days to celebrate and recount this year’s memories.

Despite it being a year riddled with the tragic deaths of high-profile figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins, and even more real-life drama like the infamous Oscars slap, there have still been cultural phenomenons that united us all: the breathtaking season four of Stranger Things and Taylor Swift’s record-breaking album Midnights.

So, as we step into the new year, singers, actors, and sports professionals have chosen to reflect on and highlight these personal wins.

“Future Nostalgia 2022, the year that changed my life. Thank you for the lifetime of memories,” wrote Dua Lipa of her Grammy-winning second album.

Brie Larson posted a “video scrapbook”, offering glimpses into her personal life.

“What a year this was,” Kevin Bacon wrote, alongside a humorous video of “outtakes” from an earlier viral TikTok of him serenading goats.

“Worst of You” singer Maisie Peters shared a collection of photos with the caption: “2022 u were so crazy i had to write a whole album about u.”

The Blue Lagoon star Brooke Shields similarly shared “some end of 2022 highlights”.

“I would have loved to look back on a great year... Unfortunately, I can't,” tweeted Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema.

The professional football player shared a link to her “last column of 2022”, in which she “wrote about my injury, the difficult times ahead and how I am going to try and use my time away from football in the meantime”.

The Weeknd simply posted an edited collage of various images of himself.

American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys highlighted moments from their 2022 tours, before reminding fans of their upcoming 2023 Europe tour.

“Who joined Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2022?” “The Dying of the Light” singer asked. “Looking forward to seeing you on the road next year.”

Broadway sensation Kristin Chenoweth “couldn’t let the year end without shouting out some of my favourite songs from 2022”, which listed songs from artists like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Julia Michaels, Jax, Fletcher and Miranda Lambert.