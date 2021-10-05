Netflix and Howard University have announced a £3.9m scholarship honouring late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The Chadwick A Boseman Memorial Scholarship will cover four years of tuition at Howard’s College of Fine Arts for one student every year.

The 43-year-old actor had a very close-knit relationship with Howard University. In addition to keeping in touch with the institution throughout his career, he also gave a commencement speech to the class of 2018.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honour of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Dr Wayne AI Frederick, president of Howard University.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students,” he added in a statement.

“I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos said: “While [Boseman] was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired.”

“He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career,” he added.

“Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same. We are grateful to Simone and Chadwick’s whole family and our partners at Howard University for making this possible.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

According to the university, the scholarship recipients will have demonstrated a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, passion and exceptional skills in the arts.

“The scholarship will be given to students who represent Boseman’s values and character as a continuance to his legacy,” the university wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Howard University renamed its school of fine arts after Boseman to honour its late alumnus.

The Black Panther star died in August 2020 from colon cancer.