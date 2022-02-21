Channing Tatum has admitted that he hopes to bring back the Magic Mike franchise when the cast are in their seventies.

The actor first starred in the comedy drama about the world of male stripping in 2012, reprising his role in the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL.

A third instalment, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, was announced late last year.

In a new interview, Tatum admitted that he’d initially thought he would only return to the franchise once more in the later stages of his life.

“The only one I said I’d actually do – before we decided on this version – was the Grumpy Old Men version when we’re like 70,” he told IndieWire.

However, the actor admitted that that plan was still on the cards, adding: “When we’re 70, I want to get the team back together, for sure.”

The news of Magic Mike’s return was shared in November as Tatum posted a picture of the film’s script to Twitter.

“​​Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” he wrote.

In a subsequent interview with People, the actor said that he wanted Magic Mike 3 to be “the Super Bowl of stripping”.

The film will be once again written by Reid Carolin and directed by Steven Soderbergh.

It will be released exclusively on HBO Max in the US, although a date is yet to be announced.