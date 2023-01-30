Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek have addressed whether or not they plan to allow each of their daughters to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Hayek, 56, stars in the forthcoming dance sequel as as a new love interest for Tatum’s Mike. The film trilogy is inspired by Tatum’s experience working as a male stripper in Tampa, Florida, at age 18.

The movie has already received an R rating for sexual material and language, restricting viewers under the age of 17 from seeing it without the accompaniment of a parent or adult guardian.

During a new interview with Good Morning America’s Janai Norman, Hayek and Tatum were asked if they would “let [their daughters] watch the movie”.

“I don’t think it’s about letting them,” the 42-year-old Step Up star laughed. “You know, they’re going to do what they’re going to do.

“Truth is truth – you can’t hide whatever it is.”

Of his nine-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with his ex-wife, the actor Jenna Dewan, Tatum said: “My daughter’s rad, so it’s not that I’m looking forward to it... because it’s definitely not going to be the easiest of conversations.

Channing Tatum leads from the front in 'Magic Mike' (AP)

“But I think my daughter is cool. Like she’s going to be like, ‘Yeah, this is awkward to watch, but like, this is still cool,’” he said.

Hayek then added of her 15-year-old daughter Valentina, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault: “When it’s the right time, age-appropriate, if she wants to see it, of course, I’ll be happy and I’ll be proud for her to see it.

“She’s super smart, super, super cool and I’m sure she’ll find a lot of interesting questions in it.”

Tatum’s last outing as exotic dancer Mike comes nearly eight years after the second film, 2015’s Magic Mike XXL.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – released in cinemas on 10 February – follows Mike as he jets off to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek), after she makes him an irresistible proposition.