Thandiwe Newton has denied a report claiming she was dropped from Magic Mike 3 after rowing with Channing Tatum.

The actor was set to appear in the new film, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but exited the project after 11 days.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warner Bros spokesperson said on Wednesday (14 April).

The spokesperson has now also called reports of a feud with Tatum, who not only stars in, but produces the film, “completely inaccurate”.

According to The Sun, a “vicious” row broke out on the film’s London set over the incident that saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars on 27 March.

A source claimed: “They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.

“After the row he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore.’ Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike XXL’ (Claudette Barius/Warner Brothers/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek is believed to be Newton’s replacement in the film, which is being directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The Magic Mike films are loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as an 18-year-old stripper in Florida.

Tatum will next be seen alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe in family adventure The Lost City, The Independent’s review of which can be found here.