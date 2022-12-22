Charlbi Dean’s cause of death revealed four months after actor’s death

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has now been revealed as bacterial sepsis.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner made the ruling on 21 December, four months after the actor passed away on 29 August at the age of 32.

A spokesperson told People that the sepsis “was a complication from asplenia” (the absence of a spleen) due to “remote blunt trauma to her torso”.

According to Dean’s brother, Alex Jacobs, the actor was involved in a car accident around 2009, which led to doctors removing her spleen.

Shortly after her death, Jacobs told Rolling Stone that Dean had been experiencing “minor” symptoms and asked her fiancé Luke Volker to take her to the emergency room. She died hours later.

Jacobs said: “This happened literally within the span of a day: getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital.”

Dean’s death was ruled an accident, and her sepsis was caused after she was infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga.

The South African actor is best known for her role as Syonide on the CW’s Black Lighting.

Most recently, she starred in Triangle of Sadness alongside Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson, which premiered in October this year.

Dean has also appeared in Spud, Blood in the Water, Don’t Sleep, An Interview with God, and Porthole.

Charlbi Dean (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

After Dean’s death, Volker shared a video of the actor on Instagram, which he captioned: “Nothing I write here will ever feel good enough. She’s the best person I’ve ever met and I was the luckiest guy in the world to have spent my days with her. I hope there’s a heaven up there.”

Her fiancé told fans that he appreciated all their messages and love.

“It’s just I can’t really reply to them right now,” he said. “But thank you, guys. I appreciate it. I love you.”