Fans are baffled over Charlie Sheen’s first-ever TikTok video.

On Monday (21 February), the 56-year-old announced on Twitter that he has “officially” joined TikTok.

“Hello everyone! It’s official, I’m on TikTok!” Sheen wrote. “@sheenius55 gonna be a fun ride! (or it will totally suck).”

For his first video, the Wall Street actor shared a “bizarre” clip of a cartoon man in a green dinosaur suit with a photo of his face sticking on the top.

The character can be seen dancing around a lake, with the word “congratulations” written across the top of the background.

Sheen captioned the post: “Last night’s dream.”

Many fans have expressed their thoughts about the actor’s TikTok debut on social media.

“This s*** is gonna be wild,” wrote one fan. “It’s super comical.”

(Charlie Sheen/TikTok)

“Welcome to TikTok legend!” another fan commented on Sheen’s video. “I don’t know what this is, but I love it.”

Someone else wrote: “I saw the post on Twitter so HAD to immediately come here to follow you. Always been a fan.”

Sheen recently teased a forthcoming project on Instagram. The actor posted a photo of himself together with Entourage creator Doug Ellin, and actors Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly.

“Epic first day with my new ‘2nd.’ family. Xox,” he captioned the post.

The details of his new project are yet to be announced.