Charlize Theron has shared a rare photo of her daughters to celebrate her own mother’s birthday.

On her Instagram account, Theron posted a photo of her daughters Jackson and August with her mother Gerda.

In the image, the three of them are sharing a hug while on a hike in a forest area.

Along with the picture, the Oscar winner paid tribute to her mother by writing: “Today is my mom’s birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it is to stand in her sunlight. She truly is life.”

Theron, who is best known for her roles in films such as Mad Mad: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and Bombshell, added: “She laughs louder than anyone I’ve ever met. She’s a great tennis player/golfer/hiker and a gifted s*** talker! She’s direct, she’s honest, she funny, and she’ll tell you how it is anytime of the day!”

The actor rarely puts her daughters in the public eye. She adopted Jackson in 2012 and later August in 2015, both in her native South Africa.

Theron announced that Jackson had come out as transgender in 2019. Commenting on her daughter’s transition, Theron said: “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.”

The Monster star has previously discussed why adoption has always been important for her, saying: “Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”