Charlize Theron has given fans an update on why The Old Guard 2 still hasn’t been released.

The Bombshell actor, 48, starred as an immortal warrior in The Old Guard alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Harry Melling in 2020, and fans have been anxiously awaiting a sequel to the Greg Rucka comic book adaptation ever since.

Theron explained that the movie’s sequel, which finished filming around two years ago, has faced substantial delays due to big leadership changes at Netflix.

Speaking to Variety, Theron said: “Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

Despite the setback, and additional delays caused by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, Theron said that she was never concerned The Old Guard 2 could be shelved.

“They [Netflix] were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it,” she said. “We finally picked it back up and I’m really excited about it.”

The Old Guard 2 was directed by Victoria Mahoney with Uma Thurman and Henry Golding joining the cast for the sequel.

Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard' ( Netflix )

“It’s really good,” Theron said of the movie. “It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie.”

When The Old Guard was first released in 2020, Netflix announced the film had reached 72 million households in its first four weeks online.

After becoming a big hit for Netflix, a sequel was greenlit, with Victoria Mahoney replacing Pryce-Bythewood as director.

Theron’s reassurance over the whereabouts of the sequel comes after Netflix users were left concerned when The Old Guard 2 was missing from the streaming service’s list of 2024 releases back in February.

Following the schedule’s release, many expressed worry for the sequels fate on social media. “WHAT ABOUT THE OLD GUARD 2???” one social media user wrote, with someone else adding: “What the hell?”

Another Netflix subscriber waded in, writing: “Once again, where the f*** is Old Guard 2?

The sequel still has not been given a confirmed release date by the streaming service. However, Theron assured fans it will be “soon”.