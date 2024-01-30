Broadway legend Chita Rivera, star of West Side Story and Chicago, dies aged 91

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Broadway legend and two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera, best known for originating the role of Anita in the 1957 stage production of West Side Story, has died. She was 91.

Rivera’s death came after a brief illness, her publicist announced on Tuesday morning (30 March).

The triple threat was also known for her starring role as Velma Kelly in the first Broadway production of Chicago in 1975. She later appeared in the 2002 movie adaptation of the musical, led by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger.

Born in 1933 in Washington DC, Rivera was 15 when she was handpicked by a teacher from the School of American Ballet to audition for a spot and scholarship. She was successfully selected.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.