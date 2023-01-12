Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower has set the record straight by revealing that she wasn’t the one playing the piano during Michelle Yeoh’s or anyone else’s acceptance speeches.

On Tuesday (10 January) night’s ceremony, Yeoh won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

During her speech, she recounted arriving in Hollywood 40 years before and being told she would not be a success as she “was a minority”.

Approximately one minute into her speech, music on the piano began playing, indicating she needed to finish her speech – but Yeoh shut down any notion she would end her speech there.

“Shut up, please,” she said, laughing, adding: “I can beat you up.”

Many Twitter users presumed Flower was the one playing the piano in the background as she was seen performing on it a few times on camera.

However, she’s now set the record straight.

“I would never play piano over people’s speeches!!” she tweeted. “I’m only playing when you see me on camera!”

According to Variety, Flower and Yeoh also had a conversation after the Crazy Rich Asian star’s speech.

“After [Yeoh] won her award, she walked past the piano and I spoke to her,” Flower said. “We embraced. We touched and we held hands. I said, ‘I would never disrespect you and play during your speech.’ She was so lovely and nice.”

Flower added that the venue’s ballroom might appear very big on the TV screen, but it’s smaller in reality.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I don’t think viewers were aware of how small it really is,” Flower said. “I think everyone was looking in my direction because I was on a piano, and I became the face of sound.”

At this year’s ceremony, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans bagged two of the biggest awards of the night: Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s tale of broken friendship set in rural Ireland, won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay (for McDonagh) and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy (for Colin Farrell).

HBO hit The White Lotus was another of the night’s big victors, garnering wins for Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jennifer Coolidge.

Here’s the full list of winners for the award show.