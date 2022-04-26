Chris Evans shares sweet response to Avengers: Endgame crowd reaction three years later
Marvel blockbuster celebrates its 20th anniversary
Chris Evans has responded to a video of the audience reaction to a Captain America scene from Avengers: Endgame – three years later.
The hugely successful Marvel blockbuster was released on 26 April in 2019, serving as the conclusion to the MCU’s Infinity Saga.
One of the movie’s many crowd-pleasing moments features Evans’s Steve Rogers in the final battle scene, when his character wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.
Commemorating the three-year anniversary of Endgame’s release in theatres, Fandom posted a video of the moment playing in the cinema on the film’s opening night to Twitter.
In the video, crowds can be heard cheering loudly.
Fandom shared the clip alongside the caption: “3 years ago today we collectively lost our minds…”
Evans responded to the tweet, writing: “Me too :).”
The actor’s comment has since received nearly 50,000 likes.
Since then, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has taken up the Captain America shield. Mackie starred opposite Sebastian Stan in the Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The series was Marvel’s second show for Disney Plus. It was, however, less well received than the studio’s first series, WandaVision.
