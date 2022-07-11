Jump to content
Chris Evans superbly shuts down speculation he’ll return as Captain America

Actor commented on Marvel future after leaving in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 10 July 2022 16:06
Comments
Lightyear trailer

Chris Evans has stepped in after a report suggested he might return as Captain America.

The actor left the Marvel Cinemaic Universe (MCU) as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, and has repeatedly spoke about his hesitance to return as he felt like his character’s ending had the perfect send off.

Furthermore, in Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s revealed that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson would pick up Rogers’ shield as the new Captain America.

Despite this, the news that Marvel was proceeding with a new Captain America starring Mackie led to speculation that Evans could return in some form.

After The Hollywood Reporter tweeted: “It is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica,” Evans simply replied: “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

The new film is reportedly set to be directed by Julius Onah.

No other casting beyond Mackie has been announced.

Chris Evans makes Captain America clarification on Twitter

(Twitter)

Evans most recently did the promotional rounds for Lightyear, in which he played the real-life astronaut that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy in the Toy Story universe.

However, Tom Hanks, who voices Woody in the Toy Story films, questioned why Tim Allen hadn’t been asked to voice the character.

