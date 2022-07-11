Chris Hemsworth reveals brother Liam was ‘almost cast’ as Thor before he auditioned

Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam nearly landed his most famous role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hemsworth told MensXP that his brother made it far in the audition process before he had even been approached for the role.

“He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun,” Hemsworth said about a potential Thor mulvtiverse.

“In this film, [the multiverse] is not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in.”

Hemsworth, whose latest film as the Norse god, Thor: Love and Thunder, is out now, previously said in a Wired “Autocomplete Interview” that he got an audition after the producers thought his brother was too young for the role.

“They were like, ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a bit young.’ My manager then said, ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me. I came back in, re-auditioned a few times, and just had a different attitude.

Actors Liam Hemsworth (L) and Chris Hemsworth (AFP via Getty Images)

“Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn’t. I also had done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now.