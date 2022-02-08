Hollywood movie agent and former magazine editor Chris Huvane was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday (6 February). He was 47.

Huvane, who was suffering from depression, died from an apparent suicide, according to multiple news media reports.

A partner at Beverly Hills-based agency Management 360, Huvane has worked with actors such as the late Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Henry Wrinkler, Jensen Ackles, and Margaret Qualley.

His death was confirmed by Management 360 in a statement on Monday (7 February).

The partners’ joint statement, obtained by Deadline, read: “We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best’. A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

In the wake of Huvane’s death, his industry colleagues paid tribute to him.

Calling him the “most beloved man in Hollywood”, Huvane’s former client and Scrubs actor Zach Braff tweeted: “He suffered every hour with his depression. I did everything I could think of to try and lift his spirits… I will love you forever, Chris.”

Barry actor Henry Wrinkler said Huvane’s death was “heartbreaking” in a Twitter post, adding: “Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker... He is now free. Relax in peace Chris.”

Set It Up star Zoey Deutch remembered her late manager as “the most kind, honest, generous, fiercely loyal and special person” in a message posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Actors David Cade, Katie Cassidy, Suicide Squad producer Andy Horowitz, andVariety journalists Matt Donnelly and Clayton Davis were among others that honoured Huvane and his Hollywood legacy online.

Huvane was born on 29 June, 1974 in New York.

Before joining Management 360 in 2010, Huvane served as GQ’s Senior West Coast Editor. He began his career as a publicist at the firm HBH Public Relations.

He was promoted to partner at Management 360 seven years ago.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Huvane opened up about his struggles with depression in a Facebook post last year.

Sharing a photograph of himself volunteering with Habitat for Humanity on a company outing, Huvane wrote: “I remember this day vividly. It was week four of a crippling depression that lasted for a long time and still leaves me with shrapnel to this day.

“I was finding it hard to find motivation to live despite having an abundance of reasons to live. Brain was wired incorrectly causing me to have panic attacks for the first time in my 44 years.”

Referencing the photo, he continued: “Finding a little motivation helped. It actually got worse for me after this exact day but seeing the photo really reminded me of that time in my life.

“Moral of the today [sic] is that s*** can and will get better. You will need a lot of help from a lot of people. Learn to trust. You all know who you are.”

The post was not visible on Huvane’s profile at the time of writing.

The respected talent manager is survived by his wife Cole, his siblings (including Slate PR partner Stephen, and Creative Artists Agency Inc partner Kevin), his father Martin, and nephew Declan.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.