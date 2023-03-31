Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page are well aware of what fans are saying about them online. In fact, they’ve admitted that they’re “into it big time”.

While promoting their newest adventure fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves – out in cinemas now – the two co-stars addressed their other important off-screen role as the “internet’s boyfriend”.

“We talk about it all the time,” Pine told People in a joint interview with Page. “We have a WhatsApp. It’s just called ‘internet’s boyfriend.’ We’ll send each other pictures of ourselves: ‘These are what my fans are saying.’ So, we’re into it big time.”

Chiming in, the Bridgerton alum joked: “We send the internet flowers all the time.”

“We invite people if we’re walking down the street, ‘C’mon join the Whatsapp group,’” Pine added.

Pine and Page star in the movie adaptation of the popular role-playing game about a group of unlikely adventurers who join a charming thief on an epic quest.

However, along their journey, they come across the wrong people who put their adventure at risk.

Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures)

Earlier this week, Pine, 42, gave a frank explanation of the minimal level of physical work he did while shooting the movie.

Before its release on Friday (31 March), the film has already shown box office promise, earning $5.6m (£4.3m) in previews, per Variety.

It’s also received critical acclaim, holding a 90 per cent score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

In The Independent’s four-star review of the movie, Clarisse Loughrey lauded it as a “bright, frivolous and nerdy adaptation”.

“In a blockbuster landscape that’s become depressingly monotonous, it’s a blast of fresh air straight from a spellcaster’s staff,” Loughrey wrote.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is out in cinemas now.