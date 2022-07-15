Chris Pratt responds to rumours he’ll be taking over Indiana Jones from Harrison Ford

Chris Pratt has finally responded to rumours he could become the next Indiana Jones in a potential reboot to the iconic Indiana Jones franchise.

In January 2021, rumours spread that the Jurassic World actor would take over from Harrison Ford as the legendary archaeologist if the adventure action films were ever remade.

However, speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt has officially shut down the chatter, explaining he would never assume the titular role.

“I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who?” Pratt quipped.

Getting more serious, he continued: “No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?

“All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies,’” he added.

“And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?”

Chris Pratt on ‘The Terminal List’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Ford did in fact say something to that effect. In a 2019 interview on the Today show, he said nobody else could play Indiana Jones. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

The 80-year-old actor is set to reprise the role of Indiana Jones in a forthcoming fifth film, which was initially meant to reach cinemas in 2020, but is now expected to release on 30 June 2023.

While Pratt might not have a future in the classic adventure movies, he does star in the new Prime Video series The Terminal List, which was released on 1 July.

You can read The Independent’s two-star review of The Terminal List here.